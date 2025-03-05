Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 5th

Chimerix, AltC Acquisition, Visionary, Visionary, and Gorilla Technology Group are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, generally ranging from around US$300 million to US$2 billion. These stocks often exhibit higher growth potential and increased volatility compared to larger companies, reflecting the unique opportunities and risks associated with smaller, emerging businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Chimerix (CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 113,166,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,577,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services.

Shares of GV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 155,792,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,041. Visionary has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

NASDAQ GRRR traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 8,543,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,235. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

