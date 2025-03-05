Promising Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – March 2nd

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, Pool, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to the shares of companies that provide products and services within the leisure and entertainment sectors, such as hotels, resorts, casinos, cruise lines, and theme parks. These stocks are typically influenced by consumer spending trends and are considered cyclical, with performance often tied to the overall economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. 4,825,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,376. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.36.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 5,564,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,376. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. 9,668,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,113. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.00. 468,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,865. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 4,439,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,210. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

