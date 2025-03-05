Promising Leisure Stocks To Consider – March 5th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, NetEase, MakeMyTrip, and VICI Properties are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks represent shares of companies involved in the leisure industry, including sectors such as hospitality, travel, entertainment, and recreation. These stocks are often influenced by consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles, performing well in periods of high consumer confidence and strong economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 4,237,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,969. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $137.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,090. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 723,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,622. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,471. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,949. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

