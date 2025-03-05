Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Alphabet, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Motorola Solutions, Fortinet, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in protecting computer systems, networks, and data from digital attacks and unauthorized access. These stocks typically represent firms that develop and implement technologies or services such as firewalls, antivirus software, and intrusion detection systems, making them an integral part of the overall technology and defense sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $170.33. 48,075,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,968,451. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.20. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $102.85. 20,344,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,917. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $9.42 on Friday, hitting $389.66. 3,763,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,338. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.50. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $190.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,522. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

MSI stock traded up $11.82 on Friday, hitting $441.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,169. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $108.01. 5,125,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,792. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

