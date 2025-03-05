Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – March 5th

Robinhood Markets, BTC Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves digital currencies, blockchain technology, or related services such as mining, trading, or providing infrastructure for cryptocurrencies. Investing in these stocks provides market exposure to the evolving digital asset landscape without directly holding or trading the cryptocurrencies themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 15,271,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,415,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of METX traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 11,037,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on METX

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,779,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.64. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Featured Stories