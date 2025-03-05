Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $213.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

