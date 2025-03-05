Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

GTLS opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

