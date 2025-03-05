Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 141,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Coterra Energy Price Performance
CTRA stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
