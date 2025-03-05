Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

ATR stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.96 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

