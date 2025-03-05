Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after buying an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,437,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

