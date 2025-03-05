Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Webster Financial Price Performance
Shares of WBS opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.
Webster Financial Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Webster Financial
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.