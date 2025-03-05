Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $232.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.65.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.