Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SSD opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $154.97 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

