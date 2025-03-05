Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.