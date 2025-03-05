Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.42 Million in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 705.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $166,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SITM stock opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $268.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.80.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $3,111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,474.25. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $5,310,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

