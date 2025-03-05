Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.