Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

IPDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 185,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,095. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

