Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after buying an additional 11,779,162 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,379 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,600,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,789 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

