Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $588.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $639.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.