Private Trust Co. NA Sells 29 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $388.31 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.48 and a 52-week high of $545.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.05.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

