Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

