Private Trust Co. NA Has $93,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,065,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,838,000. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,427,000.

GDX opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

