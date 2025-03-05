Private Trust Co. NA Has $152,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Humana were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Humana by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after buying an additional 187,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,102,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.08.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

