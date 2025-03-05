Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.78.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

