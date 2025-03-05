Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 2.4 %

FTV opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

About Fortive



Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

