Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Solventum were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Solventum Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SOLV opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.