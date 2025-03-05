Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Solventum were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.
Solventum Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:SOLV opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
