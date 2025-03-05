Private Trust Co. NA Buys 401 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CBRE Group by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CBRE opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.