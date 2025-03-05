Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) was down 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 651,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 72,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59.
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
