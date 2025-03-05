PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 395,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 128,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

