Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Power REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

