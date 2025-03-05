Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,335,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 1,809,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 349,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,108. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

