Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PLRX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $112,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at $775,278.56. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,761,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 127,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,197,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 92,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

