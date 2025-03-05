Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

PLRX stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 13,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $148,624.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,668.80. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

