Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after buying an additional 3,740,150 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,995,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $63,929,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $308.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

