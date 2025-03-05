Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $134,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 715.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BOX by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Trading Up 2.6 %

BOX stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,983.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

