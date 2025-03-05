Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $507,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.28.

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $5,785,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,961,421.52. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,046 shares of company stock valued at $79,594,844. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

