Plato Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,327,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.7 %

ZS stock opened at $193.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day moving average is $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.28 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

