Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,334 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

