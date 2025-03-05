Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 95,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

