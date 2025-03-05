Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,384 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 383.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

