Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $962.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Listed Investment Company

