Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 29,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.