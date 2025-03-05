Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 63,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,781. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.