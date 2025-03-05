Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 63,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,781. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

