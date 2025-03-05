Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HNW remained flat at $11.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.54.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
