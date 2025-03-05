Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 24,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,338.28. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,117 shares of company stock valued at $253,056 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Pinterest by 679.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,747,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

