PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PNF opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $8.39.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

