PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDX)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PDX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $395,741.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,797,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,033,176.36. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 756,836 shares of company stock worth $20,837,029.

