Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PDO opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

