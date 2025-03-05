PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PTY opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.