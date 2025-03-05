PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

PHX stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

