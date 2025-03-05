Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Approximately 1,038,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 603,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Phoenix Copper Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.